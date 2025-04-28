Tornado emergency checklist from FOX 9 meteorologists
MINNEAPOLIS - FOX 9 meteorologists put together a tornado emergency checklist. Bookmark it, print it out, screengrab it, share it. Be prepared.
Track severe weather:
Make sure you have a way to get severe weather alerts. You can download the FOX 9 Weather app to get live storm alerts and track any severe weather, including National Weather Service alerts specific to your location and custom alerts directly from the FOX 9 Weather Center.
Our commitment to you:
During severe weather, FOX 9 is committed to live coverage until our viewing area is in the clear. We will be with you to let you know when to activate your severe weather safety plan and we will let you know when your warnings have expired and you are safe.
Tornado emergency checklist
Large plastic bin with lid ____
Flashlight ____
Battery powered radio ____
First aid kit ____
Bicycle helmets (to protect your head) ____
Whistle (to call for help if you are trapped) ____
Extra clothing/blankets ____
Extra shoes (to walk over damage/debris) ____
Extra car keys ____
Extra credit card/cash/travelers checks ____
Extra batteries (for all electronic items) ____
Bottled water (1 per person) ____
Snacks (like granola bars) ____
Conduct severe weather safety drills every year on May 1 and designate an area of your house as your "safe room". Keep the emergency kit in the safe room at all times.
Your safe room should be a windowless interior room, preferably in the basement.
Pick two meeting places, one near your house/one outside of your neighborhood, just in case family members get separated:
1. ________________________________
2. ________________________________
Choose an out of town friend or relative to act as your family "check-in" contact for everyone to call in case you are separated. This is important for parents who work out of the home and kids in school and after school activities:
Contact and phone number(s): ___________________________________________