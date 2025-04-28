Tornado emergency checklist from FOX 9 meteorologists

The Brief Be sky aware and have a safety plan with your family in the event of severe weather. Download the FOX LOCAL Mobile app and FOX 9 Weather App to stay connected to live coverage and alerts, even during a power outage. Keep a copy of the tornado emergency checklist so you are ready if a tornado hits.



FOX 9 meteorologists put together a tornado emergency checklist. Bookmark it, print it out, screengrab it, share it. Be prepared.

Track severe weather:

Tornado emergency checklist

Large plastic bin with lid ____

Flashlight ____

Battery powered radio ____

First aid kit ____

Bicycle helmets (to protect your head) ____

Whistle (to call for help if you are trapped) ____

Extra clothing/blankets ____

Extra shoes (to walk over damage/debris) ____

Extra car keys ____

Extra credit card/cash/travelers checks ____

Extra batteries (for all electronic items) ____

Bottled water (1 per person) ____

Snacks (like granola bars) ____

Conduct severe weather safety drills every year on May 1 and designate an area of your house as your "safe room". Keep the emergency kit in the safe room at all times.

Your safe room should be a windowless interior room, preferably in the basement.

Pick two meeting places, one near your house/one outside of your neighborhood, just in case family members get separated:

1. ________________________________

2. ________________________________

Choose an out of town friend or relative to act as your family "check-in" contact for everyone to call in case you are separated. This is important for parents who work out of the home and kids in school and after school activities:

Contact and phone number(s): ___________________________________________