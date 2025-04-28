Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from MON 7:12 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Aitkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:15 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Dunn County, Pepin County, Eau Claire County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:18 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:13 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Nobles County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:56 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Faribault County, Steele County, Freeborn County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:27 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Winona County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:29 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
Tornado Watch
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Martin County
Tornado Watch
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Freeborn County, Steele County, Rice County, Faribault County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Pierce County, Polk County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Saint Croix County, Pepin County

Photos: Hail falls, trees down as storms pass through MN

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 28, 2025 6:11pm CDT
Severe Weather
A tree down in Mound from Jeff Harrison and hail in Clear Lake, Minn. from Tammy. (Supplied)

(FOX 9) - Storms that pushed through Minnesota on Monday brought reports of hail and some damage.

Damage reports from MN storms

What we know:

So far, damage reports from the storms have been limited, despite reports of potential tornadoes in southern Minnesota.

However, there have been multiple reports of hail falling, particularly in the Santiago, Minnesota, area just east of St. Cloud, where a tornado warning was in effect Monday afternoon.

Further west in Jackson County there was a report of a fire at a church reportedly caused by a lightning strike in Lakefield, Minn.

Other than that, viewers in the metro area have shared photos of trees down from wind.

Viewer photos

Local perspective:

Viewers shared the following photos of the storm damage with us. You can submit your photos on our website by going to fox9.com/photos.

