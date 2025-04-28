Photos: Hail falls, trees down as storms pass through MN

article

Storms that pushed through Minnesota on Monday brought reports of hail and some damage.

Damage reports from MN storms

What we know:

So far, damage reports from the storms have been limited, despite reports of potential tornadoes in southern Minnesota.

However, there have been multiple reports of hail falling, particularly in the Santiago, Minnesota, area just east of St. Cloud, where a tornado warning was in effect Monday afternoon.

Further west in Jackson County there was a report of a fire at a church reportedly caused by a lightning strike in Lakefield, Minn.

Other than that, viewers in the metro area have shared photos of trees down from wind.

Viewer photos

Local perspective:

Viewers shared the following photos of the storm damage with us. You can submit your photos on our website by going to fox9.com/photos.