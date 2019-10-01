Possible explosive device found in Superior, Wisconsin determined inactive, incapable of exploding

article

Experts determined a possible homemade explosive found in front of the new fire hall in Superior, Wisconsin was inactive and incapable of explosing, according to the Superior Police Department.

Police said the device was found on the 300 block of Tower Avenue just north of the New Superior Fire Department Headquarters around 9:13 a.m. The fire hall was evacuated.

Around 10 a.m., Mayor Jim Paine was the first to alert residents to the incident, calling it a “credible bomb threat” in a Facebook post.

"Scary start to October, I know, but we should be back to regular business soon," Paine said.

The object will be sent to the Wisconsin Crime Lab for analysis.