Possible child luring incident under investigation in West St. Paul

West St. Paul police are investigating a possible attempted child luring incident, which happened Thursday morning.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was walking near Bidwell Street and Logan Avenue around 9 a.m. when a man driving a van tried to lure her into his vehicle.

The van is described as white, work-style van with a sliding door, only one window and a "noticeable" scratch on the back. The van did not have license plates.

The suspected driver appeared to be in his 40s and had a long beard, glasses, and a raspy voice, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Mitchell at smitchell@wspmn.gov.