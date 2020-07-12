Positive test rate hits 10 percent as Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continue to climb

One day after a new daily high for cases, Wisconsin's COVID-19 positive test rate has again hit ten percent.

Sunday, the state reported 769 new positive tests from the virus but just one new death, bringing the COVID death count to 820.

Saturday, the state reported a new daily high with 926 positive tests. The high totals come as the state continues to bolster testing capacity but the number of tests performed daily has remained stagnant over the past two weeks, peaking in the range of 12,000 tests per day.

At the same time, reported deaths, which typically lag behind peaks in cases, have continued to trend downward since May. Hospitalizations have also remained manageable, with 264 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of Sunday.