Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 20

Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now?

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Joy in the window

Laura Chase shared this photo of the community showing solidarity and optimism in Menahga, Minnesota!

Thank you, health care workers

The Mattys family of Savage, Minnesota, got creative during their quarantine and celebrated our front-line workers - from doctors and nurses, to teachers, construction workers, to police and firemen! Photo courtesy of

Advertisement

Mary Condon shared this photo after Frank and Gregg put up the sign that they worked on for more than two days at St. Francis Hospital to show their appreciation for all the healthcare workers!