Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 15

Positivity During The Pandemic
(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now? 

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Neighbors thank doctor with suprise message

Misi Adeniyi shared this video of a local doctor getting surprised with a sweet message from her neighbors in Eden Prairie, Minn.

Neighbors surprise doctor with positive message on driveway in Minnesota

Neighbors surprised a doctor with positive messages on her driveway in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.Credit: Misi Adeniyi

Cat and dog cuddle

Karen Jacobson shared this photo of her cat and dog cuddling