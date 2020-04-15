Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 15
(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now?
Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.
Neighbors thank doctor with suprise message
Misi Adeniyi shared this video of a local doctor getting surprised with a sweet message from her neighbors in Eden Prairie, Minn.
Cat and dog cuddle
Karen Jacobson shared this photo of her cat and dog cuddling