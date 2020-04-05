Positive Moments: Photos and videos that made us smile on April 5

article

Gwen Halverson, 12, and her siblings got crafty and clever during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As residents across Minnesota adhere to the stay at home order, Gwen and her siblings in Lino Lakes made hermit crabs because, according to Gwen, "We are all hermits because of the virus and are hoping to get out of them soon."

Gwen shared photos of their art, one of which is going to grandma, of course.

Meanwhile, another Minnesota family used their creativity to continue their Bingo tradition. Josie is missing her grandparents and their regular family Bingo every Saturday, so they decided to play via FaceTime.

Bingo will go on! Credit Jackie Schreder

And over in Chanhassen, Minnesota, a group of neighbors decided to build their own zoo by placing stuffed animals throughout their yards and driveways.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rebecca Heagney and her neighbors decided to make their own zoo by putting stuffed animals around the yards in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

