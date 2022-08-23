A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good.

Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken."

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup," the post said. "We truly enjoyed serving the community these past 15+ years."

The owners added, "Thank you for your patronage throughout the years. We are quite fond of the relationships that we cultivated throughout our time. We will miss you all beyond words!"

Mort's Deli did not offer a reason as to why it has closed for good. FOX 9 has reached out for comment.



