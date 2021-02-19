Popular artwork from Minneapolis Institute of Art recreated in ice

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is bringing a pieces of their collection outside the walls of the museum.

The museum has teamed up with "Ice Occasions" to recreate the fan-favorites as ice sculptures that will be placed in parks across Minneapolis for all to see.

The "Veiled Lady" and "Celestial Horse" will be placed in parks throughout Minneapolis for all to see. (FOX 9)

The Art In Ice pop-up art display will be on view starting Friday, Feb. 19. The five museum pieces and locations are:

"Veiled Lady" at Longfellow Park

"Olive Trees" at Washburn-Fair Oaks Park

"Your Dog" at Bde Mka Ska

"Celestial Horse" at North Commons Park

"Aphrodisiac Telephone" at Boom Island Park

For more information visit: new.artsmia.org/art-in-ice