Pope prays for Mpls shooting victims, calls for end to 'pandemic of arms'

Pope Leo XIV called for an end to the "pandemic of arms, large and small," during Sunday Mass as he prayed for the victims of the Annunciation mass shooting.

Pope prays for Minneapolis

What they're saying:

The first pope from the United States spoke in English when he denounced the attack.

He also decried the "logic of weapons" that fuel wars around the world.

"Our prayers for the victims of the tragic shooting during a school Mass in the American state of Minnesota," Pope Leo XIV said. "We hold in our prayers the countless children killed and injured every day around the world. Let us plead God to stop the pandemic of arms, large and small, which infects our world."

Pope Leo did not immediately engage in any political commentary about guns in the United States in the aftermath of the shooting, instead sending a Telegram letter of condolence that focused on spiritual healing.

The pope said he was saddened by the "terrible tragedy" and shared his "heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected."

Annunciation Church and School mass shooting

The backstory:

At 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 27, the first 911 calls came in and several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A shooter dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows toward children sitting in the pews during mass on their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and shot off more than 100 rounds. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said police recovered three shotgun shells and 116 rifle rounds, as well as one live round that was recovered from a handgun that appears to have malfunctioned. Authorities do not believe the shooter ever entered the church before the shooter died by suicide in the parking lot.

First responders arrived at the scene at 8:31 a.m. and rescued children hiding throughout the church. O'Hara said an officer ran into the church with no helmet or gear.

"The parishioner later told me that was the first time that he, the children and others there had any sense that they might be safe and survive," O'Hara said of the officer running into the church.

Dig deeper:

