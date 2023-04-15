Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Three law enforcement officers shot in western Minnesota

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:16PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

CYRUS, Minn. (Fox 9) - One Starbuck police officer and two Pope County sheriff's deputies were shot Saturday while responding to a domestic call in Cyrus, Minnesota.

In a press release, the Pope County Sheriff's Office said the officers responded to a domestic call in Cyrus, about 40 miles southwest of Alexandria, around 7:30 p.m. 

The sheriff's office says during an arrest, the three officers were shot. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. 

Pope County says there is no continuing threat to the public.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 