Police: Woman hit, killed by car in Maplewood, Minnesota following possible dispute

A woman is dead after a crash following a possible dispute in Maplewood, Minnesota overnight Sunday.

At 12:43 a.m., authorities responded to the area of Londin Lane and Crestview Drive on a report that a vehicle had struck a woman, according to the Maplewood Police Department.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim lying in the roadway. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police believe a dispute may have taken place before the crash. They have not released any additional details.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

