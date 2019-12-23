Police: Woman hit, killed by car in Maplewood, Minnesota following possible dispute
article
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman is dead after a crash following a possible dispute in Maplewood, Minnesota overnight Sunday.
At 12:43 a.m., authorities responded to the area of Londin Lane and Crestview Drive on a report that a vehicle had struck a woman, according to the Maplewood Police Department.
When authorities arrived, they found the victim lying in the roadway. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police believe a dispute may have taken place before the crash. They have not released any additional details.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.