Police: Woman hit, killed by car in Maplewood, Minnesota following possible dispute

Maplewood
A woman is dead after police believe she was struck by a car in Maplewood, Minnesota following a possible dispute overnight Sunday.

At 12:43 a.m., authorities responded to the area of Londin Lane and Crestview Drive on a report that a vehicle had struck a woman, according to the Maplewood Police Department. 

When authorities arrived, they found the victim lying in the roadway. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Police believe a dispute may have taken place before the crash. They have not released any additional details. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 