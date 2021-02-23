Police: Woman severely beaten by partner in Brooklyn Park prior to being found dead in St. Paul

A woman who was found dead in a townhome in St. Paul, Minnesota Sunday likely died from injuries she sustained after being severely beaten by her partner in Brooklyn Park the day before, according to police.

The alleged assault occurred on Saturday at a home on the 7500 block of Brunswick Avenue in Brooklyn Park, where the 36-year-old woman and her 42-year-old boyfriend had been staying with relatives, according to Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.

Following the assault, the woman went to a townhome in St. Paul's North End neighborhood, where she went to sleep and never woke up, Bruley told FOX 9.

On Sunday, St. Paul Fire medics and police officers responded to the townhome on the 1500 block of Jackson Street on a report of an overdose and located the woman, who police said appeared to have been assaulted. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the victim on Monday and ruled her death a homicide.

The investigation led St. Paul detectives to the home in Brooklyn Park. On Monday, detectives from both the St. Paul and Brooklyn Park police departments served a search warrant at the home and found evidence that led them to believe the victim had been assaulted by her boyfriend, which resulted in her death, according to police.

Bruley said the victim sustained internal bleeding from the beating.

Advertisement

Police are still searching for the suspect, the victim’s boyfriend, who has no permanent address.

The investigation is ongoing.