Overdose call leads police to woman apparently beaten to death in St. Paul townhome

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating after a woman was found dead in the basement of a townhome in the city’s North End neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers were called to a townhome on the 1500 block of Jackson Street to assist St. Paul Fire medics, who had initially responded to the townhome on a report of an overdose, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Officers located the victim dead in the basement. She appeared to have been assaulted.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene. They interviewed multiple people who were in the house when medics and officers arrived.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on the victim’s body on Monday. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made. Investigators do not believe this was a random act. Anyone with information on the woman’s death is asked to call St. Paul Police Department homicide investigators at 651-266-5650.

This is the seventh homicide this year in St. Paul.