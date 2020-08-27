Police: Victim of gunshot wound who died at Minneapolis hospital connected to earlier shots fired report

A man believed to be in his late 20s died in a Minneapolis emergency room early Thursday morning from gunshot wounds police believe he sustained on the 3500 block of Chicago Avenue South.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department a ShotSpotter activation was reported at 3:51 a.m. Officers did not find any shooting victims, but received word from Hennepin Healthcare that a man they believe was in his late 20s had arrived there by private vehicle.

Police believe the man’s injuries occurred in the area of the ShotSpotter activation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips are anonymous and tipsters may be be eligible for financial reward.