Police to increase patrols after Lake St. shootings

After a man was killed and a woman was hurt in a shooting just steps from the Lake Street light rail station, Metro Transit police say they will up patrols in the area.

According to a news release on Sunday, Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales says Minneapolis police have asked for them to help increase patrols and officers in the area, due to two shootings in the area over the weekend.

"We welcome this partnership with Minneapolis Police," a provided statement from Chief Morales reads. "We must all work together to combat and bring an end to this senseless and tragic violence. While Friday and Saturday's shootings did not occur on transit property, Metro Transit Police is always prepared and willing to help protect every city in our jurisdiction."