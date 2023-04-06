Police: Teen serious hurt after being shot in stolen car in Minneapolis

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The investigation on Thursday evening centered around a Kia. From: FOX 9

A teen riding around in a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis became the victim of a shooting at a gas station on Thursday evening, police say.

Officers responded to a gas station off West Broadway near Fremont Avenue North around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting and a stolen car.

Police say they later learned a victim had been dropped off at North Memorial Medical Center. Police say that victim, only identified as a "juvenile male", suffered serious injuries.

Investigators say it appears he was in a stolen vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and fired multiple shots. The victim was then put into another stolen vehicle and taken to the hospital with a "juvenile female". The second stolen vehicle was found abandoned near 39th and Lyndale Avenue.

Our crew at the scene found officers investigating near a gas pump at the Broadway Marathon gas station. The focus seemed to be on a damaged Kia next to the gas pumps with evidence markers closer to the building.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspects are in custody.