Police investigating man’s suspicious death in Faribault home

article

Police are investigating the death of a man found in a Faribault home on Monday.

The Faribault Police Department said officers conducted a welfare check around 2:15 p.m. on the 20 block of Mitchell Drive. Inside the house, officers found a deceased man.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious in nature, and as such, the residence is being treated as a crime scene," the police said on Monday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the case, and is helping to process scene evidence. The police department did not release further information about the incident, but it remains under investigation.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity along with the cause and manner of death.