Police: Suspect shot after opening fire on officers at Walmart in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Officers shot and injured a suspect after he opened fire on them in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Monday afternoon, police say.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart around noon on a report of people engaged in suspicious activity inside the store.

When officers arrived, they encountered three suspects in the parking lot of the store. One of the suspects had a gun and he opened fire on officers.

Officers returned fire and pursued the suspect across the parking lot. The suspect was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other two suspects were taken into custody.

No officers were injured.

Police closed the Walmart store for the time being. They esimated there were approximately 500 customers and employees inside at the time of the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

