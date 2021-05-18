Police: Suspect hit student with gun, stole phone near U of M campus

Police are investigating a robbery and assault Tuesday near the University of Minnesota campus.

According to the university's Department of Public Safety, an aggravated robbery was reported at about 2:17 p.m. on the 900 block of 15th Avenue SE.

Officials said the suspect hit the victim with a handgun and took her phone. The suspect is described as a 20-year-old male, who was wearing a red hoodie and black pants. The suspect fled in a small white sedan.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the case.

The incident comes amid an uptick in thefts and robberies of university students. Officials said there have been six robberies and four thefts since May 6. All of the incidents involved the taking of cell phones from U of M students.

Authorities say to avoid using your phone while walking and be aware of your surroundings. Consider using 624-WALK, instead of walking alone or catch a ride on a campus shuttle bus. Several of the routes run during late night hours.