Police: 6 robberies, 4 thefts from U of M students since May 6

The University of Minnesota's Department of Public Safety is warning students of recent robberies and thefts in the Dinkytown and Stadium Village area.

According to officials, there have been four aggravated robberies, two robberies and four thefts since May 6. All of the incidents involved the taking of cell phones from U of M students.

On May 9 at about 3 p.m., a robbery was reported at University Avenue Southeast and 14th Avenue. The suspect took the victim’s cell phone and fled in a vehicle. The victim was struck by the fleeing vehicle and sustained minor injuries. The suspect is described as a late-teens or early-20s male with a thin build, wearing a gray t-shirt and black jeans. No weapons were seen. The vehicle was a 2017 Silver Honda Civic, with Minnesota license plate 834WRN, which is a reported stolen vehicle from Minneapolis.

On May 8 at about 10:26 p.m., an aggravated robbery was reported in the area of 25th Avenue and Delaware Street Southeast. Two suspects assaulted and robbed the victim. One suspect was in all gray with a thin build, and the other suspect was in all black with a medium build. The suspects fled in a red SUV. A handgun was used in the robbery.

On May 7 at about 11:30 p.m., two aggravated robberies were reported in the area of 4th Street Southeast and 15th Avenue Southeast as well as 4th Street Southeast and 15th Avenue. The suspect was walking with a group of eight people and was described as a heavy set male wearing a black hat. The suspect approached the victim, punched the victim multiple times and took the victim’s cell phone.

On May 6 at about 5:45 p.m., an attempted robbery was reported in the area of 8th Street Southeast, and another attempted robbery was reported at about 7 p.m. at 13th Avenue Southeast. In both cases, the suspect was described as a man wearing a blue and white Nike sweatshirt, dark pants and a disposable facemask. In both cases the suspect attempted to take the victim's cell phones. In the second case the suspect fled in a blue sedan.

The incidents are being investigated by the Minneapolis Police Department with help from the University of Minnesota Police.

Authorities say to avoid using your phone while walking and be aware of your surroundings. Consider using 624-WALK, instead of walking alone or catch a ride on a campus shuttle bus. Several of the routes run during late night hours.

