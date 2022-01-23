Police: St. Paul liquor store worker shot by suspected shoplifter

article

A liquor store worker in St. Paul was injured on Sunday after being shot by a customer suspected of shoplifting, police say.

Officers were called out around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday to Park Liquors at Snelling Avenue and Hague Avenue for the report of the shooting.

At the scene, they found the worker, a man in his early 20s, with two gunshot wounds to his stomach. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, where police say he is listed as "stable."

Witnesses told officers the employee had confronted a shoplifter who was leaving the store when the shoplifter pulled a gun and opened fire.

The incident is under investigation and the search for the suspect is ongoing.

The shooting Sunday is similar to an incident nearly a month ago in St. Paul when another customer was shot and killed by a man suspected of shoplifting at another liquor.