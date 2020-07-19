Police: Speeding car crashes into Apple Valley townhouse after evading officers

article

A speeding car crashed into an Apple Valley townhouse, leaving one of the car’s passengers hospitalized early Sunday morning.

According to the Apple Valley Police Department, an officer was monitoring traffic on Cedar Avenue when they saw a car going 85 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone at 3:10 a.m.

The officer went to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated away. Police say the driver made some high speed turns as they turned west on 145th Street. They left the roadway at the intersection with Hayes Road before striking the townhouse and leaving "substantial structural damage” to the home.

The hospitalized passenger is 17 years old.

The driver, who admitted to speeding and fleeing the officer, is in Dakota County Jail pending charges.