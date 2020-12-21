Son stabs parents in Sunrise Township, Minnesota

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office is investigating after officials say a man stabbed his parents in their shared home in Sunrise Township, Minnesota.

Around 6:05 p.m., the father called 911 to report that his adult son had stabbed him and his wife, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they were able to arrest the suspect. The father and mother both had been stabbed multiple times and were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The suspect is in custody at the Chisago County Jail.