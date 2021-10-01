Police: Shots fired during standoff in Duluth, Minn., no injuries reported

article

Police warned residents in Duluth, Minnesota to avoid part of Cody Street as a man armed with a gun, who police suspect was involved in an attempted bank robbery and police chase, sparked a standoff Friday afternoon.

Officers and SWAT teams swarmed the area of Cody Street and Central Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. for the incident.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the man, who they suspect was involved in an attempted bank robbery, car theft, and a police chase through the city and surrounding areas on Friday afternoon.

"This individual has been creating ruckus in the city since around 12:30 p.m.," explained Duluth police spokesperson Mattie Hjelseth in an interview with FOX 21.

The chase ended as the man ran into an apartment building at Cody and Central, starting the standoff. As police worked to get the man out of the building, officers say shots have been fired. However, there are no reported injuries from the incident as of late Friday afternoon.

Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area while they work to get the man to leave the building. Police say they are using non-lethal tactics to get the man out.