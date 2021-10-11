Police seeking driver involved in Lakeville hit-and-run

Police are asking for help finding the suspect in a hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured in Lakeville, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 5 a.m. Oct. 6, authorities responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and a car on Cedar Avenue near County Road 70. After the crash, the motorcyclist was thrown from their motorcycle and landed on Cedar Ave.

A third vehicle not involved in the crash was traveling on Cedar and struck the motorcyclist who was lying on the road. Witnesses reported the vehicle pulled off to the side of the road for about 30 seconds and then drove off.

Lakeville police are asking for help finding the vehicle and driver who left the scene. The vehicle is described as a cream-colored Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis.

Anyone with information is asked to call 952-985-2800.