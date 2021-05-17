Police seek help locating 70-year-old Roseville man missing since April 27

article

Police in Roseville, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old man last seen in late April.

Jack Sayles left his home in Roseville on foot on April 27 around 2:30 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Sayles is described as approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has white hair and a long white beard. He was last seen wearing a brown or green coat with blue sweatpants.

Police are concerned for Sayles safety and wellbeing because he did not take his medication with him when he left.

Advertisement

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Sayles is asked to call 911 or contact the Roseville police Department at 651-792-7275.