Police: Altercation leads to deadly shooting near crowd in Ventura Village neighborhood

Minneapolis Police say an altercation inside a Ventura Village neighborhood store left one man shot dead Monday afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, officers found a man dead on the sidewalk when they responded to the scene of the shooting just after 3:15 p.m. The incident occurred on the 900 block of East 24th Street.

Police say the shooting occured in an area where a "great number of people" had gathered.

Investigators learned an altercation started inside a store and moved outside where one man shot another. No suspect is in custody in this case, but police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

