Police respond to crisis call at Graduate Hotel near the University of Minnesota

Minneapolis police are responding to a report of person in crisis at the Graduate Hotel near the University of Minnesota, according to a police spokesman.

Just before 2 p.m. officers arrived and tried to contact a man in a guest room and offer him help. However, he refused to open the door. Police have since found a way to communicate with him.

Thursday afternoon, a Safe-U Alert sent to the university's campus community said that police had barricaded a suspect at the hotel and asked people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.