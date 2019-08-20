Police: Nails, screws thrown in roads near Big Lake, suspects sought

Authorities say someone has been throwing screws and nails in the road in several locations throughout Sherburne County, Minnesota, causing damage to a number of vehicles, including squad cars.

The Big Lake Police Department said incidents have been reported in Big Lake, Zimmerman, Orrock and rural Sherburne County over the last week.

Police say they are reviewing video from businesses near the affected roads to try to identify who is responsible.

Anyone in the area whose vehicle was damaged by nails or screws in the road is asked to make a report to the Big Lake Police Department. Reports can be made online at biglakemn.org.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents or any suspects in the case is asked to contact Investigator Rich Berg at rberg@biglakepolice.com or 763-251-2987.