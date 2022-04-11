Police: Motorcyclist hits child after illegally passing Edina school bus

A motorcyclist violated a school bus stop arm and hit a child in Edina on Monday afternoon, police said.

The Edina Police Department says at about 2:44 p.m. on April 11 a motorcyclist passed an Edina Public Schools bus stopped at the intersection of Xerxes Avenue and West 55th Street, hitting an "elementary school-aged boy" who was crossing the street.

The school bus had its stop arm extended, and its lights were flashing when the motorcycle passed by the bus by entering the northbound lanes.

The boy who was hit was taken to a local hospital with "significant but non-life-threatening" injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was arrested. Police continue to investigate the incident.