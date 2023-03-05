Police: Man killed in Plymouth shooting Saturday night

article

A man was killed by a gunshot in Plymouth around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to police.

Plymouth police say officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Oakview Lane North, where they rendered first aid to a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden says officers and detectives are currently interviewing multiple witnesses while the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department is assisting with processing the crime scene.

He says the department will provide more information as it becomes available.

