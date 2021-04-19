Police: Man dead after stabbing in St. Cloud

A man is dead after a stabbing in St. Cloud, Minnesota Monday afternoon.

St. Cloud Police say officers first arrived on the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue North just before 1:15 p.m. and were advised that a woman had stabbed a man there.

Officers tried to save the 36-year-old St. Cloud man, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman, a 40-year-old, was taken into custody. She was booked into jail, but has not yet been charged.