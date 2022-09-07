Police make arrest in triple homicide in St. Paul

Police say the man wanted in a quintuple shooting last weekend that left three people dead in St. Paul has been arrested in Chicago.

St. Paul police say the 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday morning. Officers say the arrest came with coordination between the police department and the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force in Minneapolis.

"We know this arrest does not erase tragedy. However, it allows us to start the slow healing process together," wrote said Saint Paul Assistant Police Chief Stacy Murphy in a statement on Wednesday.

Police said they came upon a brutal crime scene in St. Paul's Payne-Phelan neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Outside a home at 951 Case Avenue, police say they found two people with gunshot wounds. Those victims told officers there were more victims inside.

Inside the home, officers discovered three more shooting victims who were later pronounced dead. The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the motive are still not known. However, police said Monday the shooting doesn't appear to be an act of domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear how long it will take for the suspect to return to Minnesota.