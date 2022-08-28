Police looking for teen who went missing at Minnesota State Fair

article

Police have issued an alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota BCA shared the alert on Sunday for 14-year-old Carmen Nunez, who officials say may be a runaway.

Officers say Nunez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the fair. She was wearing a black-hooded zip-up sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, blue baggy jeans, and wearing an olive-green shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503 or email John.Engel@MSFPD.org.