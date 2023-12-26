Police looking for suspect wearing 'Drive' jacket who broke into store

article

Alexandria, Minn. police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person wearing a replica jacket from the 2011 Ryan Gosling film "Drive" during a break-in at a grocery store.

Police say the break-in happened on Christmas Eve at the Brothers Market on McKay Avenue. Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. for the

Reviewing security video, police say a person walked up to the store and tried to open the door. After figuring out the store was locked up, the person walked away but came back with a brick.

Officers say the suspect then smashed the glass on the front door, quickly grabbed some items, and ran away.

In security photos, the man is wearing a white jacket with a yellow scorpion on the back, similar to the jacket worn by Ryan Gosling's character in "Drive".

"If anyone knows or has known anyone with this jacket or wearing this jacket, we are asking for the public’s help in identifying this suspect and any accomplices connected to this incident," writes Chief Scott Kent.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.