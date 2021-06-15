Police looking for person who spray-painted city camera before Uptown crash

article

Police are looking to identify the person who spray-painted a city camera that would have caught the crash that killed a protester Sunday night in Uptown Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 8:34 p.m. Sunday, the person in the photograph climbed a pole and spray-painted the city-owned camera in the area of Lake Street West and Girard Avenue South.

Police said this is the camera that would have caught the fatal crash Sunday evening, providing law enforcement and the County Attorney’s Office with evidence in the prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

