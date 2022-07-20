Police issue alert for man missing since Monday in St. Paul

article

St. Paul Police have issued an alert for a missing man who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Forty-seven-year-old Mohammed Akbar was last seen around 6 a.m. on Monday in the area of 6th Street East and Bates Avenue in St. Paul. Police say he had left home for a walk but never returned afterward.

Officers have searched nearby areas but have been unable to locate Akbar.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 651-291-1111.