Police investigating string of carjackings in St. Paul

Police are investigating a string of robberies and carjackings in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to authorities, carjackings were reported on the 800 block of Osceola Avenue as well as the 1800 and 200 blocks of Marshall Avenue, Maynard Drive West, Case Avenue, Parkridge Court and Grand Avenue. Police said the robberies appear to be random.

Police said they've made an arrest, but they're also warning the public to stay aware of your surroundings and travel with others when possible.

According to police, officers responded to a reported robbery at 2 p.m. Saturday at 813 Osceola Avenue. The victim reported that two SUVs arrived and parked across the street from the victim. A black male about 18 years old got out of one SUV - later determined to be a stolen red 2014 Ford Escape - and told the victim to give him his wallet. The male punched the victim in the head approximately three times. The victim struggled with the male who was also reaching into the victim's pants pocket and took his wallet. Two other black males went to the passenger and demanded the female passenger's purse. They struggled with the female victim and kicked her. The suspects fled in the red escape. The purse was later recovered in the area.



At about 2:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported robbery in the area of Milton and Ashland. The victim said she was in her vehicle when a black male got out of a red Ford Escape and approached her vehicle. The suspect asked her for directions, and when she was putting the address into her phone, the suspect opened the door and told her to get out of her vehicle or he would kill her.

The victim told him no. The suspect then grabbed her arm and tried to pull her out of her vehicle. The victim "maced" the suspect and he backed away. The victim then went and “maced” the other suspects in the Ford Escape. The suspects got out of the Ford Escape then got into another vehicle and left.



Later that afternoon, officers responded to a carjacking report at Dayton and Arundel. A female victim said she noticed a black male exit a black Mercedes and walk around. She went inside, then came out to find the male outside her home. He asked about her car and then demanded the keys. She refused and he showed her a silver handgun in his waistband. He then took the keys from her hands and pulled her down the steps. She had no visible injuries.

The suspect then left in her 2018 Jeep Cherokee. Officers recovered the Mercedes nearby (which was also stolen in a carjacking) and towed to impound lot. A short time later, the victim reported OnStar detected vehicle on the east side. Officers were alerted to the location.

At 6:22 p.m., officers located the stolen Jeep in the 1500 block of Ames. Officers established a perimeter and arrested two of the three suspects. The victim from the carjacking identified one of the juveniles - a 16-year-old male - as the suspect who took her vehicle. The teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for the Aggravated Robbery and Auto Theft. The other was released to a responsible adult. A toy hand gun was located.