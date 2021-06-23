Police investigating fatal shooting in Brooklyn Park

A man in Brooklyn Park died after being shot while walking into a store on Regent Avenue Tuesday night, according to police.

Police say that around 9:48 p.m., a man sitting in a car on the 7400 block of Regent Avenue started shooting at another man walking into a store.

The 22-year-old victim then got into the passenger seat of a car driven by his girlfriend and drove off. Officers later located the victim unconscious, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police are investigating the shooting and do not have a suspect in custody. At this time a motive in unknown.