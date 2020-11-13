Police investigating suspicious death in Crystal, Minnesota

Police in Crystal, Minnesota are investigating after a woman was found dead in a house Thursday afternoon.

The Crystal Police Department said at 4:51 p.m., Hennepin County Dispatch received a call of an unconscious person inside a home on the 3500 block of Welcome Avenue North. When officers from the Crystal Police Department arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman deceased inside the residence.

Police are investigating the death as suspicious.

A person of interest has been located. At this time, investigators believe this is not a random incident and there is no danger to the public.