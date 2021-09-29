Police investigating deadly shooting at Brooklyn Center gas station

article

The Brooklyn Center Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday.

Police said they arrived at the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and paramedics rendered aid, but the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is active and developing as leads are followed. Police do not believe this incident was random, according to the press release.

Police said an officer wasn't involved in the incident, despite rumors online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.