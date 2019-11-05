Police investigating bomb threat in Owatonna, Minn.

Police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported Tuesday morning in Owatonna, Minnesota.

According to Owatonna police, at approximately 8:58 a.m., officers responded to a business at 1001 21st Ave NW on a report of a bomb threat.

The building was evacuated prior to when officers arrived. Once inside the building, authorities located a suspicious device. The Saint Paul Police Department Bomb Squad was called to assist and determined the suspicious device to be inert and non-dangerous.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call police at 507-774-7203.