Police investigating after 12 people shot in Uptown Minneapolis

Police are investigating after 12 people were shot early Sunday morning in Uptown Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 12:37 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting multiple people shot on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they located several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Several were transported to the hospital, while others had been taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

Damage from the overnight shooting in Uptown Minneapolis Sunday morning.

Police believe the suspects started shooting in the mid-2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South and proceeded north. People scattered, and the suspects fled.

Officers learned that 12 people - all adults - were wounded in the shooting. Eleven people suffered non-life threatening injuries, while one man died.

No one is in custody at this time. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.