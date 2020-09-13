Police investigate shooting in downtown Minneapolis

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 2:36 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 100 block of 4th Street N in Minneapolis. Officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim refused to talk to police.

A short time later, another man showed up at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He also would not talk to police.

The case is still under investigation.