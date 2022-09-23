Fatal shooting in south Minneapolis under investigation

Police are investigating the fatal daytime shooting of a man in his 20s Thursday near Minneapolis' Stevens Square neighborhood.

Officers from the 5th Precinct responded to a shooting around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Groveland and Nicollet Avenue. They located a man in his 20s with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said in a Thursday press release.

The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he ultimately died from his injuries, according to police.

Early information indicates a man initially went up to the victim and fired a gun. The victim ran westbound but was injured in the shooting and fell to the ground near the intersection of East 19th Street and First Avenue.

The shooter ran from the scene before police arrived. There have been no arrests.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name along with the cause and nature of his death at a later date.

This is the 66th homicide in Minneapolis this year, police say.