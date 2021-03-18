Police find man dead in RV parked at Hastings Walmart

A man was found dead in an RV in the parking lot of a Hastings, Minnesota Walmart Thursday morning.

According to the Hastings Police Department, officers responded to a report of a wanted person that may be living in the RV parked on the 1700 block of North Frontage Road.

Walmart’s corporate policy allows vehicles to park in their lots for extended periods of time.

Upon arrival, the officers saw a human silhouette in the RV. They knocked on doors and windows, but there was no response.

They entered the RV and found the man dead. Police said it is unclear how long the man had been deceased before his body was discovered Thursday.

No foul play is suspected in the death and an investigation is ongoing.