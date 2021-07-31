Police: Driver hits two pedestrians in Minneapolis following dispute

Police say two pedestrians are expected to survive their injuries after being hit by a driver in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. for the crash on Grant Street East and Nicollet Avenue South for the crash in the Loring Park neighborhood. According to police, it appears a dispute led to the driver targeting the pedestrians. Both pedestrians are expected to survive their injuries.

During the crash, the driver was also injured and another woman inside the vehicle was apparently stabbed or cut inadvertently.

Both of the people inside the vehicle are also expected to survive their injuries. After release from the hospital, police say they will face charges.