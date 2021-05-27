Police: Child, 6, sexually assaulted in porta potty in park

Brooklyn Park police are searching for a man after he reportedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old child inside a porta potty at a park.

According to police, officials received a report of the incident Wednesday at 9 p.m. Police say the incident happened at Willowstone Park, which is in the 1900 block of 95th Avenue North.

Officers learned a family was holding a party in the park. At one point, they couldn't find their six-year-old child. A relative then found the child coming out of a porta potty with an unknown man.

After the man left, family members learned the child was sexually assaulted inside the porta potty.

The suspect is described as aged between 20 to 25 years old with a thin mustache and hair that was short on the sides of his head and puffy on top. At the time, he was wearing a black T-shirt.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at (763)498-8222.